Laois couple take to the stage on their wedding day

A Laois couple took to the stage for a unique wedding day photograph ahead of Valentine's Day.

Sean O'Neill, a teacher at Portlaoise College and Zeta O'Reilly who works at the Cedar Clinic medical centre in Portlaoise, are no strangers to the Dunamaise theatre stage.

Both have starred in many shows with Portlaoise Musical Society and Portlaoise Panto, so it was only appropriate that they choose the venue for one of their wedding photographs.

The couple tied the knot at St Peter & Paul's Church in Portlaoise on Saturday, February 12.

Dunamaise Arts Centre's Front of House Manager Martina Lawless told the Leinster Express more.

"It was a last minute request that we were delighted to accommodate. Zeta has also worked here in Café Latte. We all here wish them the best of luck and congratulations," she said.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre shared the photograph on Valentine's Day on their social media page.

"For the day thats in it. Huge Congratulations to Zeta and Sean, married this weekend, and who popped in for a special photoshoot to mark the wonderful memories they've made on Dunamaise Stage where they both have starred, worked and organised many shows and events (including being 2 local favourites in the award winning Portlaoise Musical Society and Portlaoise Panto!!!) Wishing them every happiness in their next chapter and can't wait to see them on stage again this year"