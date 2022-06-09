Billionaire's manison in Laois set to host family fun day

The house bought by billionaire John Collison in Abbeyleix is set to host a family fun day.

On Saturday, June 25 Abbey Leix House hosts a Community Fun Day in aid of a great cause – three of them, in fact.

The packed day gets underway just after midday with with a 5k, starting at 12.15pm, or at 10k getting underway at 12 noon on a cross-country trail run along the scenic River Nore trail, and through the ancient woodland of historic Abbey Leix House.

Family, friends and neighbours are invited to the Stable Yard between 12.30pm and 5pm for the main family events.

The organisers say there'll be acrobats, games, and an aeroplane display; plus local crafts and cuisine, food trucks, face painters, and more.

There'll also be a chance to win a fifteen-minute helicopter flight from Weston Airport, in a charity raffle.

Browse and explore fine handcrafts, toys, and treats from real artisans as you check out the wares of local vendors at a craft fair.

Also features is thrilling exhibition of vintage planes, experts from Ballyboy Airfield.

Check out a fantastic selection of homemade treats from stalls and food trucks around the venue all day.

All funds raised on the day will support these local charities: My Lovely Horse Rescue, St. Lazerians St. Vincent De Paul Conference, Abbeyleix and District Lions Club.

Caron Mullen is one of the main organisers of the event.

"We're excited to welcome the community to Abbey Leix for a day of fun activities and to raise money for some important causes. See you there!"

More details: www.abbeyleixhousefunday.com/

Limerick man Collision, co-founder of Stipe, purchased the Abbey Leix House and grounds in 2021. It had been marketed internationally for €20 million.

The previous owner Sir David Davies opened the grounds every summer for a charity fundraising open day where local people could enjoy the magnificent grounds and mansion built by the DeVesci family.