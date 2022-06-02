Free barbecue and entertainment for launch of Laois boutique festival

What better way to announce the return of a cool Laois music festival than with a free mini-festival?

A boutique Laois music and food family festival with the unique tag of being "Irelands first ever gender balanced music festival" returns in July.

The official launch of this year's Folly Festival in Cullohill in South Laois, will take place in the stunning environs of Cullohill Castle this Friday night June 3 at 8pm.

"We invite everyone to join us for a BBQ, live music from some of this year's Folly acts, and maybe even the announcement of some more! So come along and get a taste of what's to come," the community organisers say.

The Folly Festival, first held in 2019, will take place for the second time, over the weekend of July 8 and 9.

Friday night July 8 will be a night of music on the main stage in the shadow of the historic Cullohill Castle.

On Saturday July 9, events kick off with a guided walk up Cullohill Mountain. Other cultural and sporting events will take place throughout the day. The festival will also host a Food and Craft Market supporting local produce.

To appeal to families, there will be a specific kids play and entertainment zone with face painting, bouncing castles and slushy machines, arts & crafts by Little Angels Creche, clowns and more.

The event culminates with a second night of music on the main stage which is a ticketed event. See www.thefolly.ie for more.