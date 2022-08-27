College bound - Laois Libraries have some vital help on offer

Do you know anyone who is starting college, attending third-level education or wanting to brush up on their writing, referencing and research skills?
If so Portlaoise Library may be help. Staff there are planning to run a one-hour talk outlining the secrets for sucessful writing and essay research for skills.
The staff say the talk will also include a free 30-page handout, giving extensive notes and tips on essay writing, avoiding plagiarism, research skills and getting the most from your local library.
To learn more, or to book a place, please email portlaoiselibrary@laoiscoco.ie
The workshop will take place on Wednesday, August 31 at 5pm. Depending on the level of interest, a second workshop will be held later in September, date to be confirmed.
