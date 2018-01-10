Are you trying to give up smoking?

The New Year is a time when many of us take steps to improve our health, and for smokers it can be a great time to quit. About 30,000 people across the country are attempting to quit this January but many of these will choose to go it alone, when getting the right support would maximise their chances of success.



Kate Cassidy, Tobacco Co-ordinator with the HSE, said today: “Deciding to quit is one of the most important things you can do for your health and it is important to get the right support to give yourself the best possible chance of success.



"Having the support of the Quit team in place as you make your Quit attempt is very important. Relapse at some point in your quitting journey is a frequent occurrence. Urges to smoke are often triggered by stressful situations, seeing others smoke or when socialising. When becoming a non-smoker, it is crucial that you feel positive and truly believe in your ability to succeed.



"Your Quit team will prepare you for this. You are twice as likely to quit for good with our help and you are four times more likely to succeed when you use medication and or nicotine replacement therapy in addition to our support. ”



Over 1,500 people have signed up to QUIT.ie so far this month. The HSE’s QUIT Team is a free, personal support service to help quitters – providing a team of trained advisors, online tools, understanding and support.



The QUIT team can help you over the phone, on Facebook or Twitter, via email or text, or through Live Chat via the QUIT.ie support. The QUIT Service also has a network of face-to-face HSE QUIT services in locations around the country, providing one-to-one and group support for smokers.



Kate Cassidy continued: “We know that quitting is difficult and there are many reasons why people may choose to put it off. Our new radio ads launched this month look at these reasons and how smoking and quitting make you feel. Smokers can feel trapped, fearful of quitting, can feel like a failure when it hasn’t worked in the past. We also know that people can feel immense pride when they do quit.



Every quit attempt brings you closer to success, and we want people to think about how they will feel when they realise that they have successfully quit for good. Remember, if you’re a smoker: You can QUIT and we can help. Contact the QUIT team today. You are twice as likely to quit for good with our help.”

Freephone 1800 201 203

Freetext QUIT to 50100

Get started on www.QUIT.ie

Find local HSE QUIT support groups on QUIT.ie or by calling the QUIT team

Tweet the QUIT team @hseQUITteam

Join our Facebook page www.facebook.com/HSEquit