2019 is the NEW YEAR to make your weight loss dreams come true with Slimming World

To celebrate the start of 2019, the slimming experts from Laois are sharing their secrets for successful slimming to help local people make their healthy New Year’s resolutions a reality.

During 2018, 59,780 pounds were lost, collectively, by members in Slimming World groups throughout County Laois, that’s a whopping 4,270 stone or 27.5 ton, which is the equivalent to 60 Grand Pianos!!!!

Pam Nolan, who runs Slimming World groups in Mountmellick and Portlaoise says, “Lots of people will be making resolutions to lose weight and improve their health this New Year.

“Successful weight loss isn’t just about losing weight; it’s about keeping it off too. Making temporary changes and going on a ‘diet’ that’s unsustainable in the long-term will only ever be a quick fix, meaning you’ll sadly be bound to regain any weight you lose – and maybe more – as soon as you go back to your normal eating habits.

“Here are our top ‘New Year, New You’ tips to do just that. And you’ll find even more slimming support, advice and inspiration at any of our Slimming World groups.

N – Never go hungry

Most people who embark on New Year diets fail within days or weeks because they follow plans that are too restrictive and leave them feeling hungry or deprived so they’re absolutely impossible to keep up.

In contrast, Slimming World’s fabulous Food Optimising programme is flexible and generous, with members able to satisfy their appetite on hundreds of healthy, everyday foods like fruit and veg, pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, poultry, fish, fat-free dairy, eggs and more.

E – Easy changes to make

Believe it or not, if you’re looking to slim for good this New Year you can still cook and enjoy all of your favourite meals, just by tweaking them slightly.

Try switching to lean or extra-lean meat, trim off all visible fat and remove skin from poultry. Swap cooking oil for low calorie sprays, whole milk for skimmed or semi-skimmed, sugar for sweetener and calorie-laden salad dressings for fat-free vinaigrette's.

W – Write a weekly plan

Spending some time at the weekend planning your week’s menu can really pay off; you’ll feel fully in control with your healthy eating and know exactly what to get at the supermarket.

Y – You choose

At home, keep your fridge stocked with filling, natural foods you can snack on such as fresh fruit, vegetable crudités and lean meat.

At Slimming World we know that you don’t have to cut out treats completely to lose weight, and in fact having a little bit of what you fancy can do you a world of good. No food is banned at Slimming World – we recommend a wonderful mix of flexibility in your diet along with just enough structure.

E – Enlist super support

Changing long-term habits can be challenging, and research shows that getting regular, effective support is a vital component in losing weight. Slimming World members attend weekly group sessions, led by a Consultant who has lost weight with Slimming World themselves. Consultants are trained to support members with understanding and empathy, as well as empowering them to learn how to make healthy choices they can keep up for life.

A – Add some activity

It’s important to start off slow and find something you enjoy. Increasing your activity levels could be as simple as taking the stairs instead of the lift or pledging to park the car further away from work or the shops.

Signing up to short races is a great commitment-booster and smartphone apps such as ‘Couch to 5k’ are brilliant at building your activity confidence one step at a time.

R – Remove Guilt

The reason diets so often fail is that they are restrictive. By following a flexible, generous, plan that fits with normal living you’re much more likely to succeed in keeping weight off in the long term.

