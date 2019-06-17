Irish people give away €11.9m in confiscated items at airport

New research commissioned by Sudocrem reveals that Irish people have lost €11.7 million in confiscated items whilst travelling with carry-on bags in the past year.

The research, launched as part of Sudocrem’s ‘Life’s Little Travel Emergencies’ campaign, found that deodorants were the most confiscated item at airport security (36%), followed by body lotions and shampoos (30%), hand, face and eye cream (23%) and perfume (22%).

Whether planning a fun city break or a lush retreat this Summer – packing a bag for the trip can be a stressful experience and as Sudocrem’s research demonstrates, Irish people are getting caught out last minute at airport security.

Sudocrem wants to help the Irish nation pack smarter and lighter this Summer, with the ideal travel companion - a smaller, more convenient 15g pot for Life’s Little Emergencies – which is the perfect size to fit in to travel bags to soothe and protect skin, on the go.

Speaking about the launch of Sudocrem’s ‘Life’s Little Travel Emergencies’ campaign, Yvonne Neeson, Senior Product Manager at Teva, said: “Sudocrem, the antiseptic healing cream has been soothing Irish families since 1931 and we’re always looking for new ways to take care of Irish families’ skin. Our portable, little 15g Sudocrem pot makes it easy to carry around, making it the perfect travel companion for the whole family, tackling any little emergencies when on the go.”

As part of the ‘Life’s Little Travel Emergencies’ campaign Sudocrem have compiled some helpful tips and a travel checklist, which aims to make planning your next trip a much more enjoyable experience.

Sudocrem’s top packing tips

Plan - Check the weather and have a skeleton plan of the activities you’re going to do on your trip.

Lay it out - Once you’ve made your plan you can pre-empt your outfits for each day and lay them out, matching accessories and shoes etc. This will help ensure you only pack the items you need and will also take the stress out of having to choose what to wear each day once you’ve landed.

Make a list - Once you’ve made your outfit plan, itemise everything you will need to bring in a list. Each time an item goes in the bag tick it off. This will make sure you don’t forget anything. Please refer to the Notes to Editor (NTE’s) for a helpful sample checklist.

Fill dead space - Don’t let any spare room in your bag go to waste – be sure to fill every inch of space.

Weigh it up - Don’t get caught out at the airport with excess baggage fees. Ensure you’re familiar with your airlines baggage allowance and weigh your bag before going to the airport.

Travel size - Have a separate bag for your toiletries. You can buy empty travel sized bottles to put your favourite products into or invest in a handy bag of toiletries in travel-friendly sizes.

Separate – keep your clothes fresh by separating your dirty laundry with your clean clothes. Don’t forget to pack a small canvas/ziplock bag to hold your dirty laundry in.