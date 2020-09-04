Ever wondered how to fold towels like a fancy hotel or spa? Here's how to in just 30 seconds

Have you ever wondered how upmarket hotels and spas fold their towels so impeccably?

Previously one of life's great mysteries and confined to a 'trick of the trade', who knew getting that five-star look in your home bathroom could be achieved so easily - even for the most un-domesticated of us.

Well, now you can too thanks to this simple 30-second video tutorial that went viral on the latest social media trend, TikTok.

@tran_fam You have to Check out how to fold spa towels like @shadyysandyy . And original idea was through @vaneamaro91 . Follow these two! They are awesome##fyp ♬ original sound - shadyysandyy

How easy is that? Like, really.

This particular clip has been viewed over 15 million times in just over a month and it's transformed bathrooms and hot presses across the globe.

Quick, simple, space-saving and it looks great!