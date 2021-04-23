National Learning Network Centre in Portlaoise is here for you

The National Learning Network (NLN) Portlaoise understands that through learning, you can grow in confidence and reach your full potential.

Located conveniently on the town’s Dublin Road, the Centre provides a range of courses for people who have had an accident, illness, mental health illness injury or have a disability and need extra support to learn.

The centre, which is part of the RehabCare Group, uses a wide range of information technology systems and supports which will help you to achieve your goals and have a comprehensive online learning platform called eNLN which houses a large amount of additional educational content.

Allan Boyle is the NLN Portlaoise Centre Manager.

“At NLN we teach differently. We approach learning with wellness.

“We understand that through learning, students can grow in conﬁfidence and reach their full potential. We pride ourselves on the ﬂflexibility of our courses, which are all designed to meet the individual needs of each student.

“We set ourselves apart from other training bodies by addressing all the factors that affect how a student learns.

“Our unique method of training enables students to reach their potential in a way that takes account of personal, social and environmental requirements,” he said.

Why students choose NLN?

At NLN we recognise the need to do things differently. We’ve put in places structures and support to help students start and complete their training.

- NLN courses are FREE (All courses are funded by the HSE or the LOETB)

- There are no registration fees

- Students keep any social welfare payments they may be entitled to

- If you are under 26 you may receive an increased payment (eligibility criteria apply)

- If you are aged 16 or 17 you will receive a training allowance

- Transport allowances may be available

- Small class sizes

- Continuous intake (Students start when they are ready)

- Work at your own pace

- High quality work experiences

- Recognised QQI qualifications

- Psychological and advocacy support

- Remote/Blended learning options.

Who comes to NLN?

NLN caters for a diverse range of students including people who have:

- Physical disabilities

- Had a setback in life due to illness or injury

- Mental health issues (including anxiety, depression etc.)

- Learning difficulties (including dyslexia, dyspraxia etc.)

- Autism Spectrum Disorder

- Addictions

- Left school early

So how to Apply?

Applying couldn’t be easier. Why not give us a call on 057 8621263 or come and see us on the Dublin Road and we will explain what you need to do.

The application process is very straightforward and you will be linked in with the liaison officer who will guide you through the application process and support you with any additional requirements and support needs.

Find out more at the website address www.nln.ie