Get winter ready - top five tips from the Fabulous Pharmacist

As the temperatures begin to drop and the evenings get darker, health experts are advising the public to take care of their immune systems by adding vitamin D to their daily routine.

Laura Dowling, aka the Fabulous Pharmacist, has tips on what to do.

Get that exercise in

Exercise is one of the most important things you can do to keep your body fit and healthy. As the nights get colder and darker it is much easier to sit on the couch in your comfys and not do any exercise. However you can still exercise from the comfort of your living room and even ten minutes of exercise is better than nothing. You could even try getting all the family involved too. You don’t have to run a marathon, do what makes you happy.

D-Day

It’s important to strengthen your immune system naturally as we approach the winter months. It will not be possible to spend as much time in the sun with the colder weather so it will be harder to get a daily dose of Vitamin D in the winter months. Adding a vitamin D supplement to your daily routine can make a huge difference and help you stay fighting fit. I recommend Alflorex Immune to my customers and patients which is a probiotic and vitamin D supplement in one.

A lot of people don't realise how important the gut is when it comes to the immune system. Taking the right supplements can help give an added boost, improving your body's resistance and ability to fight back.

Vitamin D helps to support a functioning immune system and helps to protect bone, teeth, muscle and heart health.

Diet

The winter months can be a time for resetting your diet as many people enjoy a more relaxed diet during the summer months.

Keep adding those vegetables and fruits to your meals and don’t forget to drink lots and lots of water. The best thing when it comes to diet is to eat a varied diet of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Sleep

The benefits of sleep can be underestimated when it comes to immunity. I’m a big fan of daytime naps however with the traditional working week of nine to five, they can be difficult to achieve. A nap will refresh and make you feel energised. Getting a good night's sleep benefits your health in so many ways, for example, it can help to reduce stress and increases your energy. Why not try and go to bed an hour earlier each night for a week, by the end of those seven days, you will have given yourself a full extra night’s sleep.

Get Outdoors

If you can at all get outdoors when you can. Remember you can’t catch a cold from being out in the cold. Going for a quick walk will really help you to clear your mind and destress if you are having a hard day.

Pharmacist and mum of three Laura says she is passionate about sharing her knowledge of all things health-related. With a degree from Trinity and almost 20 years’ experience under her belt, Laura says she aims to give her followers the tools to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle without resorting to short-term crazes or fads.

In addition to her social media presence, Laura is also a frequent contributor to Irish media and can be regularly seen on TV and in print as well as heard on radio.