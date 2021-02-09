WATCH: "Can I have your number?" - Laois comedian tells Laois TV broadcaster on RTÉ

"Can I have your number?"

That was the sign shown by comedian Durrow Bernard O'Shea showed from inside a zorb when he appeared on Mountrath native's Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ on Monday night.

After showing the sign to Claire, the Laois comedian added.

"That's what I would have said to you if I ever bumped into you around the nightclubs of Laois. But we never did. I don't think you would have given it to me," he said.

American Band The Flaming Lips have come up with an innovative idea to get live audiences back into their gigs – the band and their audience are in bubbles!



Could it catch on here? @laoneill111 and @boshea5 give them a try on #CBLive pic.twitter.com/Ygx8xRFKUe February 8, 2021

Bernard appeared with Prof Luke O'Neill to demonstrate how the big plastic balls could maybe be used to allow people to attend gigs.