#WATCH: "Can I have your number?" - Laois comedian tells Laois TV broadcaster on RTÉ

Claire Byrne from Mountrath had Bernard O'Shea from Durrow on her RTÉ show this week

"Can I have your number?"

That was the sign shown by comedian Durrow Bernard O'Shea showed from inside a zorb when he appeared on Mountrath native's Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ on Monday night.

After showing the sign to Claire, the Laois comedian added.

"That's what I would have said to you if I ever bumped into you around the nightclubs of Laois. But we never did. I don't think you would have given it to me," he said.

Bernard appeared with Prof Luke O'Neill to demonstrate how the big plastic balls could maybe be used to allow people to attend gigs.