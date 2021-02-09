#WATCH: "Can I have your number?" - Laois comedian tells Laois TV broadcaster on RTÉ
Claire Byrne from Mountrath had Bernard O'Shea from Durrow on her RTÉ show this week
"Can I have your number?"
That was the sign shown by comedian Durrow Bernard O'Shea showed from inside a zorb when he appeared on Mountrath native's Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ on Monday night.
After showing the sign to Claire, the Laois comedian added.
"That's what I would have said to you if I ever bumped into you around the nightclubs of Laois. But we never did. I don't think you would have given it to me," he said.
American Band The Flaming Lips have come up with an innovative idea to get live audiences back into their gigs – the band and their audience are in bubbles!— Claire Byrne Live (@ClaireByrneLive) February 8, 2021
Could it catch on here? @laoneill111 and @boshea5 give them a try on #CBLive pic.twitter.com/Ygx8xRFKUe
Bernard appeared with Prof Luke O'Neill to demonstrate how the big plastic balls could maybe be used to allow people to attend gigs.
