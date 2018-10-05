Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

Hollywood royalty joins Ryan Tubridy on The Late Late Show on Friday night when Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis appears live in studio.

The Freaky Friday star will be chatting about returning to the horror franchise that made her famous with the much anticipated Halloween featuring her final showdown with Michael Myers, due to land in cinemas on October 19th. We’ll be finding out what it was like to grow up as the daughter of two Hollywood greats, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, before going on to become a huge star in her own right, starring in successful films like Halloween, True Lies, My Girl and A Fish Called Wanda.

As she prepares to launch her new comedy series Finding Joy, Amy Huberman will be on the couch to chat about creating her own television show from scratch and bringing that labour of love to the screen.

The busiest man in Ireland Francis Brennan recently took some time for himself, travelling down Route 66 to strike that one off the bucket list. Having been around the world, sometimes accompanied by a crew of fresh faced Irish tourists in his Grand Tour series, he has now written a book, A Gentleman Abroad: Francis Brennan’s Travel Tales, and he’ll be sharing some of the funniest and best memories of his travels.

Comedian Dara Ó Briain will be revealing the secret science behind everyday life from the minute you wake up to when you go to sleep.

Broadcaster Mary Kennedy had a wake-up call last year when she suffered a burn-out. She joins Ryan on Friday night to chat about her new approach to living and being comfortable in her own skin as she shares her philosophy on life in her new book Home Thoughts from the Heart.

There'll be music from SOAK; and West End star Killian Donnelly singing a classic from Les Miserables.