Film looking to cast mother and baby for Laois shoot

A film company is looking for a mother and baby to appear in a film shooting near Portlaoise in May.

The mother and baby will be required for one short scene. It is a paid job.

Extras Ireland say the baby should be anywhere from newborn to 4/5 months old, can be male or female and can be of any ethnicity. If you have twins, all the better, the casting crew said.

If you're interested, send an email on info@extrasireland.com with ‘NEWBORN’ in the subject line for more information.

MORE: Irish Water responds to water discolouration in Laois