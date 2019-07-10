WATCH: 'We're not afraid of Tipperary!' Laois fan riled up for Croker gets thousands of video views

Another epic Laois supporters song is gathering thousands of views online as Laois rallies behind the senior hurlers ahead of the All Ireland Quarter Final this weekend.

On Tuesday, we shared 13-year-old Ross Molloy's supporters' song that he wrote himself and now another tune is getting fans riled up for Croke Park.

Helen Fortune of Fortune's Fashions in Rathdowney has shared her song, hurl in hand, and the video has racked up almost 8,000 views in 3 hours. With that amount of flags on the wall is she the biggest Laois fan in the county?

Fair play to Helen for sharing her song and building the hype for the clash with Tipperary on Sunday.

All together now...

"We're not afraid of Tipperary,

We're not afraid of the foe.

We're not afraid of Tipperary

Up to Croaker here we go

"Goodbye Dublin County

LAOIS are here to stay

We're not a long long way from Tipperary

Let Sunday be our day

Up Laois...

