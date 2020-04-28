WATCH: Gardaí confirm name of lovely new horse in the Mounted Unit after public appeal
Ah it's a lovely name
Senan!
Gardaí have confirmed the name of their lovely new horse in the Mounted Unit after a public appeal.
Drum roll please...the new horse's name is:
SENAN
Gardaí said: "We now have an official name for our new horse in the Garda Mounted Unit. A big thank you to everyone who sent us suggestions. We had over 7,000 comments across social media."
We now have an official name for our new horse in the Garda Mounted Unit. A big thank you to everyone who sent us suggestions. We had over 7000 comments across social media. #StayAtHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/NGLpoCoG7Z— Garda Info (@gardainfo) April 27, 2020
