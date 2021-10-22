Crettyard GAA go 'spooky' for family Halloween walk

Crettyard GAA club are holding a Halloween spooky walk on Sunday October 31 and are encouraging all of the family to come and join in the fun.
Activities will run from 5pm to 7pm and there will be a spooky walk, a thrilling treasure trail, a risky raffle and a deathly disco.
There will be prizes for the most creative costumes and it will cost just five euro per child while adults are free of charge. Children who take part will receive a free goody bag on an evening that promises to be entertaining for all the family.
