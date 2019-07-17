Laois GAA hurling odyssey ends in Croker pride of fans
Laois hurlers went out of the All-Ireland Championship on Sunday but they certainly didn't read from the pundit script on a day when the real winners were the legions of fans who took over Croke Park.
Thousands of supporters travelled to Dublin for the game against neighbours Tipp. The Laois fans formed the biggest contingent of support on the day reminding all in the GAA that the small counties are as important to the association as the big guns.
Right through the well-contested game, Laois made their voices heard loud and clear. Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois rang around the stadium on numerous occasions none more so than when Ross King rattled the Tipperary net.
The final whistle saw a final outpouring of support for the players. Rarely does a losing team get privileged with a lap of honour from fans in GAA HQ.
Photographer Alf Harvey was in Dublin for the Leinster Express to catch supporters in the stadium on camera.
