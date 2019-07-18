Laois U-20 football team named for Leinster final against Dublin

The Laois U-20 footballers will contest the Leinster final this Friday evening against Dublin, and ahead of tomorrow's showdown manager Billy O'Loughlin has named his starting team.

O'Loughlin's side captured the Andrew Corden Cup, the league competition prior to championship, with a convincing series of victories to set them up for their championship campaign.

In Round 1, they O'Loughlin's side sent the 2018 All-Ireland champions Kildare out of the Championship at the first hurdle as captain Diarmuid Whelan kicked ten points on route.

In the quarter-finals they traveled to TEG Cusack Park, Mullingar, where extra-time was required to separate the sides - full-forward Dan McCormack blitzing the Westmeath defence for 1-2 in the additional period to steer them over the line.

Last week, Laois easily accounted for Meath in the Leinster semi-final at O'Moore Park to setup a final showdown against Dublin tomorrow evening (Friday 19 July).

It will be Laois' first Leinster final at this grade in a decade, their last outing coming in the 2009 final against a Dublin side managed by current senior manager Jim Gavin and littered with star-studded names.

Laois manager Billy O'Loughlin has named an unchanged team from the side that defeated Meath last week.

Laois and Dublin will contest the Leinster final at Bord na Mona O'Connor Park at 7.30pm on Friday evening.

LAOIS

Team: Matthew Byron (Courtwood); Michael Dowling (Portlaoise), Seamus Lacey (Ballylinan), Alex Mohan (Portarlington); Colin Slevin (Portarlington), Sean O’Flynn (Courtwood), Dean Brophy (St Joseph’s); Robert Tyrell (Camross), Eoin Dunne (Rosenallis); Mark Barry (O’Dempseys), Michael Doran (Killeshin), Ronan Coffey (Portarlington); Alan Kinsella (Courtwood), Dan McCormack (O’Dempsey’s), Diarmuid Whelan (Ballyroan-Abbey).