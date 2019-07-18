Laois U-20 manager O'Loughlin issues rallying call to supporters ahead of the Leinster final

The Laois U-20 footballers head into battle on Friday evening when they travel to O’Connor Park, Tullamore, in search of the County’s first provincial title at any grade since 2007.

Tom Gray’s Dublin team stand in Laois’ way of silverware, and the team from the capital has been installed as 1/4 favourites for the clash with Laois coming in as 7/2 underdogs for the title.

That said, Laois have a strong team and panel and have racked up some impressive victories over the course of the year to provide them with momentum coming into the decider.

In the lead up to the game, Laois manager Billy O’Loughlin spoke to Jack Nolan of Midlands 103 about a range of topics including his early managerial influences, and of course Friday’s big clash:

Billy’s dad, Declan, was a selector for Laois during the fruitful football years under Mick O’Dwyer, while his uncle Luke Dempsey has been heavily involved on both the club and county scene.

“I got a bit of an insight to it when Dad (Declan) was involved with Micko.

“I was with St Loman’s for the last couple of years and Luke (Dempsey) was probably the best I’ve seen in action – what he does on and off the pitch, how he deals with players and his ability to get the best out of teams.

“I was down in Athlone doing a bit of work, and I said I go down and get a bit of experience underneath him but I didn’t think I’d end up giving away a bad free in the Leinster final.

“I was down in Waterville last week with Micko and he is still the same auld rogue. I was getting a few pointers off him and he was asking how the lads were and hoping Laois would do well.

“I think he has a soft spot deep down for Laois because of the way we like to play football. But it was great to be able to get that experience when I was a young lad in the dressing room in Croke Park with him when Laois were doing well.

“He won’t be around forever, but he is still there in body and mind and he is still well able to talk a good game still.”

Looking ahead to the Leinster final, O’Loughlin was confident of his side’s capabilities:

“I don’t think too many people would have given us a chance now of getting this far. I suppose we’ve come through the hard side of the draw to get to the final, and we are starting to do our homework on Dublin now. We’ve played them already this year and we played them last year so we know a bit about them.

“It was a challenge match in early February so you couldn’t read much into it. It was close enough in the first half and then like all challenge games it got a bit watery towards the end.

“We’ve seen them a good few times and I have a few people that have given me videos and clips of them – there is lads up in trees and everything looking at them training.

“They are a typical Dublin side, they are tough and aggressive, and they have about 40 in their backroom staff.

“When we played them here, they had two cameras behind each goal and a camera on the side. This was early February and they had all their gear given out and they had hot meals.

“They have everything and they don’t have anyone in college down the country like we had. We trained here on nights where we had 10/12/14 lads, not because lads weren’t turning up - but because we had four in Limerick, we had one lad in Cork, we had five in Galway and we had ten in Dublin.”

Dublin’s course to the final was relatively straightforward, a 26-point drumming against Longford was followed by a more modest 14-point win over Wexford in the semi-final.

“They are hot favourites to win it and, the old cliche, we are under no illusions of how good they are but it is a two horse race,” said O’Loughlin.

“We played the Andrew Corden Cup against Waterford, Carlow, Tipperary and Wexford - and we bet them all, I think we scored 6/7 goals in some of the games. But that’s the level we were put at.

“We’ve won our last three games which was Meath, Westmeath after extra-time and we beat the All-Ireland champions Kildare.

“We’ve done great to get this far but the work isn’t done yet and we are going over to Tullamore on Friday to win the game and it can be done.”

Following on from Eddie Brennan’s Laois hurlers success in recent weeks, Laois GAA supporters have had plenty to shout about. There is a buzz around the county that will hopefully carry for the U-20’s this week.

“I was in the Lower Hogan Stand on Sunday and I was sitting beside Neil Foyle’s mother and family. I know the result didn’t go to plan but Laois were absolutely incredible.

“We had Eddie (Brennan) in talking to us one of the nights because we actually trained for most of the year at the same time as the hurlers.

“But just to see him in action and to see how good he is, and very like Micko, what he brings to the table.

“We’re a county on fire at the moment and hopefully we’re able to carry that mantle into Friday night. Hopefully there will be a big support for us there.

“If we get the couple of the Laois chants going it could bring us on and help us over the line if we’re in the game close to the end - which I hope we will be.”