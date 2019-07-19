PREVIEW: A look ahead to the Laois and Dublin U-20 Leinster final this evening

With the Laois hurlers heroic victories in recent weeks taking centre stage for Laois, Billy O'Loughlin's U-20 footballers have somewhat flown under the radar despite some very impressive displays to reach a first Leinster U-20 final for Laois.

Last year in the opening round of the group format, Billy O'Loughlin saw his side come so close to causing an upset over the to-be 2018 All-Ireland champions Kildare, with current U-20 star Diarmuid Whelan kicking 2-3 in a brave attempt to get Laois over the line. However, Kildare superstar Brian McLoughlin's introduction off the bench was the difference in the end, as he led the way to a dramatic 1-17 to 4-6 win for the Lilywhites.

Laois then narrowly saw off Wicklow, but in the last group game they fell to Meath which signalled the end of the road for Laois.

However, they've come back with a bite between their teeth this year. Laois have showed a healthy combination of talent and pure hard graft in their three wins so far, and credit must go to O'Loughlin for adding that bit of steel into his side.

Two years ago at minor level, Laois fell to Kildare by five points, as a period of 31 minutes without a score proved their downfall in the end.

The Laois U-20's would once again take on Kildare in a first round clash, but this time the repercussions of a loss were far greater. The format of the competition had been changed to make it straight knock-out football with no back doors.

Laois rose to the challenge of facing the reigning All-Ireland champions in Newbridge, as Ballyroan Abbey prospect Diarmuid Whelan kicked ten of their seventeen scores to come away with a three point victory. The scoreline in the end flattered Kildare, as they grabbed a questionable goal from a penalty near the end to put some gloss on the scoreboard.

While the win made headlines around Leinster and even nationally, the Kildare group weren't seen as anywhere near as strong as last year, as only three members of the 2018 panel were still underage.

Another away task followed for Laois, as a trip to Mullingar to take on Westmeath was to come.

Laois went into that game as favourites, and perhaps that tagline didn't help with their performance. They became unstuck for large periods of the contest, with Westmeath leading by five points at one stage in the second half.

However, they showed real character to stage a comeback to force extra-time. Whelan played a captain's role in extra-time, as he gave them the lead for the first time since early in the first half, and colossal full-forward Dan McCormack came up with 1-2 to keep the Laois lads dreams of a final alive.

The scare against Westmeath probably did Laois no harm, as they went in to the Meath semi-final with far more focus and defended far better both individually and collectively.

They had beaten Meath by the minimum at minor level two years ago, and it showed the growth of this squad when they played Meath off O'Moore Park.

To be fair, about a third of Meath's starting team were still U-18, and Laois' increased physicality and size was just too much for Meath to deal with.

Things looked ominous even before the ball was thrown in when Meath placed a fairly small corner-back on big Daniel McCormack. And what followed was far from unexpected, as early in the opening half Ronan Coffey sent a ball into the six foot six O'Dempsey's man, and he unselfishly laid it on a plate for the onrushing Alan Kinsella to palm to the net.

Laois had no problems seeing out the win either. Boosted by the returns of two players who played with the Laois seniors this season, Mark Barry and Sean O'Flynn, Laois cantered to a facile nine point defeat of Meath.

This all means that O'Loughlin and Laois will now enthusiastically to a Leinster final showdown with the capital, Dublin. It's fair to say Dublin got the easier side of the draw, and it was two straightforward victories for them.

The young Dubs romped to a resounding twenty-six point win away to Longford, and while Wexford only lost by fourteen in the semi-final clash, they never really laid a glove on a Dublin side that looked in second gear throughout.

Although one Dublin U-20 star who was not in second gear was their sensational full-forward Ciaran Archer.

Some of the current Laois team will know all about the St Maur's club-man, as his performance against the Laois U-17 team two years ago was arguably what got Dublin over the line that day.

He's carried that form through to U-20 level as well. He gave the Longford defence nightmares in the quarters, firing in a remarkable haul of 3-8.

He was slightly less prominent against Wexford in the semi-final, kicking 1-8 for Dublin.

Most likely he will be locking horns with DCU student and Laois full-back Seamus Lacey in the final, which could be a titanic tussle. The Ballylinan man was arguably the man of the match the last day, as he won ball after ball against Meath.

Archer will be a much more difficult proposition though, and Lacey will need to have his homework done to limit the full-forward. Some would see this as a direct shoot-out between star forwards Archer and Whelan, who are heavy scorers.

However, there'll be battles going on all throughout the field, but Laois should have no fear of getting stuck into Dublin. They could almost do with taking a leaf out of the hurlers book, with regards to showing the Dubs no respect.

There are injury doubts for St Joseph's duo Dean Brophy and Jack Lacey, while O'Dempsey's Tom Kelly is definitely out.

Laois and Dublin wll face off in the U-20 Leinster football final at 7.30pm in Bord na Mona O'Connor Park, Tullamore this evening.

Best of luck to the team and management in the final.