WATCH: GAA President John Horan at the official opening of the Laois GAA LOETB Centre of Excellence

Laois GAA rolled out the red carpet for the officiall opening of the LOETB Centre of Excellence in Portlaoise on Wednesday evening, with GAA President John Horan in attendance.

The official opening was a huge success that showcased the new facilities with two of the pitches in use with development squads training and staging an exhibition match for spectators.

Attendees were treated to a tour of the new facilities which feature dressing rooms, physio and medical rooms, meeting rooms, kitchen and canteen facilities, and a fully equipped gym and sports hall.

GAA President John Horan made the short trip down from the Capital for the evening and gave a speech as well as unveiling the commemorative plaque.

Watch John Horan's speech below: