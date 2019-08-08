GAA
Laois whistler to referee this weekend's Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final
Referee Maurice Deegan on duty in the Laois Shopping Centre SFC in O'Moore Park. Picture: Alf Harvey
There will be a Laois man on the field in Croke Park for the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday, with referee Maurice Deegan set to officiate the high-profile game.
The three-time All-Ireland final referee from Stradbally is tasked with overseeing the second of the weekend's semi-finals when Peter Keane's Kerry take on Mickey Harte's Tyrone at 3.30pm in GAA HQ, with the game set to be broadcast live on both RTE and Sky Sports.
Cork whistler Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the other semi-final between the five in-a-row chasing Dublin and Mayo the day prior, Saturday, at the same venue as James Horan's Mayo look to upset the odds and dethrone Jim Gavin's side.
Dublin and Mayo go head-to-head on Saturday at 5pm, with both RTE and Sky Sports set to show the game live.
Congrats to Timahoe's Maurice Deegan on being chosen to ref Sunday's All Ireland s/f betwee! Kerry & Tyrone in Croker. People might not be aware that Maurice takes time out from his busy ref’ing schedule to train our U15 Dev. Squad girls on Sundays. A man of true dedication! pic.twitter.com/EOrn6b25bO— Laois Ladies (@LaoisLadies) August 8, 2019
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on