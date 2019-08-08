Laois whistler to referee this weekend's Kerry v Tyrone All-Ireland semi-final

There will be a Laois man on the field in Croke Park for the All-Ireland Football Championship semi-final between Kerry and Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday, with referee Maurice Deegan set to officiate the high-profile game.

The three-time All-Ireland final referee from Stradbally is tasked with overseeing the second of the weekend's semi-finals when Peter Keane's Kerry take on Mickey Harte's Tyrone at 3.30pm in GAA HQ, with the game set to be broadcast live on both RTE and Sky Sports.

Cork whistler Conor Lane will be the man in the middle for the other semi-final between the five in-a-row chasing Dublin and Mayo the day prior, Saturday, at the same venue as James Horan's Mayo look to upset the odds and dethrone Jim Gavin's side.

Dublin and Mayo go head-to-head on Saturday at 5pm, with both RTE and Sky Sports set to show the game live.