Laois manager Eddie Brennan lashes out at the cost and distribution of All-Ireland final tickets

The Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has spoken out against the cost of tickets for the All-Ireland final, as well as the GAA's distribution methods.

Brennan, who guided the Laois hurlers to capture the Joe McDonagh Cup before going on to reach the All-Ireland quarter-finals, took to Twitter to criticise the GAA's decision to increase the price of tickets for the All-Ireland final, and the availability of tickets to supporters.

€90 for all stand tickets for all Ireland is shocking

3/4 categories priced accordingly is needed ASAP https://t.co/I1rWvIlmC4 — Eddie Brennan (@NedzerB13) August 11, 2019

And there’s youngsters who have attended all games gonna get nailed for 90 when the corpo brigade turn up & just get scuttered que the “grass roots being catered for” mumbo jumbo line https://t.co/6qZLKGAqjf August 11, 2019

Brennan also featured on RTÉ Radio One's Today with Miriam O’Callaghan show this morning, reiterating his points about the ticket prices and the unfair distribution of tickets on the biggest hurling day of the year:

“The reality is there's a lot of people go to All-Ireland finals and they're not too pushed really. They're not supporters of counties.

“I've seen it in some of the corporate boxes and they're no more interested in the match than the man on the moon. There's seats left vacated in the corporate box areas and they're inside availing of the refreshments.

“And that's okay. That's what they're entitled to do. But I think it's disappointing that we have families where parents say I can't bring the kids because I can't afford it.”