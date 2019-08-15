Round 3 of the Laois Senior Football Championship draw made

Following Ballylinan's victory over Arles-Kilcruise in the replay of their Round 2 qualifier clash tonight at O'Moore Park, completing the final fixture of the round, the draw was made for Round 3 of the Laois Senior Football Championship.

Portlaoise, O’Dempsey’s, Killeshin and Portarlington are all safely through to the quarter-final stage having won both their games to date.

Tonight's loss for Arles-Kilcruise confirms the pairings for the relegation semi-finals, while Ballylinan booked their place in the pot for Round 3 where they will now meet an up and-coming Courtwood team.

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals

Crettyard v Arles-Kilcruise

The Heath v Stradbally

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3

Arles-Killeen v Ballyfin

Courtwood v Ballylinan

Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph’s

Graiguecullen v Emo