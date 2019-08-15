Laois SFC
Round 3 of the Laois Senior Football Championship draw made
Following Ballylinan's victory over Arles-Kilcruise in the replay of their Round 2 qualifier clash tonight at O'Moore Park, completing the final fixture of the round, the draw was made for Round 3 of the Laois Senior Football Championship.
Portlaoise, O’Dempsey’s, Killeshin and Portarlington are all safely through to the quarter-final stage having won both their games to date.
Tonight's loss for Arles-Kilcruise confirms the pairings for the relegation semi-finals, while Ballylinan booked their place in the pot for Round 3 where they will now meet an up and-coming Courtwood team.
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Relegation Semi-Finals
Crettyard v Arles-Kilcruise
The Heath v Stradbally
Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Round 3
Arles-Killeen v Ballyfin
Courtwood v Ballylinan
Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph’s
Graiguecullen v Emo
