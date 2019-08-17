Purcell hat-trick eases Rathdowney-Errill past Castletown

Rathdowney-Errill hit four goals on route to a seventeen point victory over Castletown in the second round of the Laois Senior Hurling Championship at O'Moore Park tonight, Laois captain Paddy Purcell bagging a hat-trick for the winners.

Rathdowney-Errill 4 - 16

Castletown 0 - 11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Round 2

Castletown took an early lead in this game with Gearoid Gaughan sending over a free in the first minute before Aaron Gaughan doubled their lead a minute later.

Rathdowney-Errill settled themselves with their first score arriving from the hurl of Mark Kavanagh, and their second from the same man from a 65 after Ross King's shot was turned behind by John Paul Bennett in the Castletown goals.

Their first goal arrived a minute later, Laois hurling captain Paddy Purcell on hand to provide the finish to push them ahead.

Castletown hit the next two through Martin Phelan and Conor Phelan, but Rathdowney-Errill hit back through Brandon McGinley and Tadgh Dowling to keep their lead at three points.

Castletown closed the gap with a Gaughan free, but Rathdowney-Errill were knocking on the door as Bennett was forced to save another Ross King attempt at goal. Rathdowney pushed on with a brace of Kavanagh frees before Dylan Conroy pulled one back for Castletown.

Rathdowney-Errill's second goal arrived three minutes before the break, Paddy McCane rifling to the Castletown net from close-range. Kavanagh and Gaughan traded frees before the half-time whistle to send Rathdowney-Errill in two goals ahead, 2-7 to 0-7.

Gearoid Gaughan restarted the proceedings with a pointed free for Castletown, but Paddy Purcell struck for his second goal two minutes into the half. Rathdowney-Errill followed with points from Kavanagh to push their lead out to ten points.

Gearoid Gaughan returned two frees for Castletown, but it didn't halt Rathdowney-Errill as Kavanagh sent over two himself - the first from inside his own 45 - before Dylan Conroy sent over Castletown's final point on 46 minutes.

Rathdowney-Errill raced to the finish line from here with Paddy Purcell completing his hat-trick ten minutes from time. Kavanagh (2), Purcell, Jack Kelly and Tadgh Dowling all added to the scoreboard for the eventual winners.

Rathdowney were reduced to 14-men in the first minute of injury-time when Mark Kavanagh received his marching orders for a coming together with Conor Phelan, but Rathdowney-Errill finished with seventeen points to spare as they now top the group.

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Scorers: Mark Kavanagh 0-11 (0-9 frees, 0-1 ’65), Paddy Purcell 3-1, Paddy McCane 1-0, Tadgh Dowling 0-2, Brandon McGinley and Jack Kelly 0-1 each.

Team: Damian Madden; Jimmy Corrigan, Brian Campion, John Purcell; Joe Fitzpatrick, Jack Kelly, Eric Killeen; Paddy McCane, John Keane; Tadgh Dowling, Mark Kavanagh, James Ryan; Paddy Purcell, Ross King, Brandon McGinley. Subs: Ray Bowe for McGinley (45 mins).

CASTLETOWN

Scorers: Gearoid Gaughan 0-6 (frees), Dylan Conroy 0-2 (0-1 free), Martin Phelan, Conor Phelan and Aaron Gaughan 0-1 each

Team: JP Bennett; Evan Cuddy, Shane Phelan, Martin Reddin; Conor Walsh, Ryan Mullaney, John Gaughan; Conor Phelan, Brendan Reddin; Dylan Conroy, Gearoid Gaughan, Joe Phelan; Joe McCormack, Martin Phelan, Aaron Gaughan. Subs: Shane Cuddy for A Gaughan (46 mins), Eoin Peters for G Gaughan (56 mins).

REFEREE: Ronan Devanney (Camross)