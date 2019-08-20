GAA
This week's Laois GAA fixtures
TUESDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group D Round 2
Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise B v O'Dempsey's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 1
Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Kilcavan The Rock
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Hurling Championship Group D Round 2
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross v The Harps
WEDNESDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “C” FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final
O’Moore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Colt
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Final
Crettyard 19:45 Timahoe v St Joseph’s
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise
Timahoe 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Castletown
Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling Championship Group B Round 1
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V St Fintan's Mountrath
THURSDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “B” FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final
O’Moore Park 19:30 Errill v Mountmellick
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 2
Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard V St Pauls
FRIDAY
Laois GAA “TOPCON” Golf Classic in Rathdowney Golf Club
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Finals
Mountmellick 19:00 The Rock v Clonaslee St Manmans
Ratheniska 19:00 Annanough v Portlaoise
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1
O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clough-Ballacolla
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 B Hurling Championship Round 2
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manmans Gaels
Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 2
Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Ballylinan
Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Ballyfin Gaels
Venue TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Castletown
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 2
Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Mountmellick
O'Dempsey's GAA18:30 O'Dempsey's V Portarlington
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 2
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Na Fianna Og
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manman's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 2
Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin V The Harps
Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 2
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Portlaoise
SATURDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
O’Moore Park 18:00 Arles Killeen v Ballyfin
O’Moore Park 19:30 Courtwood v Ballylinan
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Semi Final
O’Moore Park 16:30 Crettyard v Arles Kilcruise
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
Colt 18:30 The Heath v Camross
Timahoe 18:30 The Harps v Barrowhouse
Stradbally 18:30 Killeshin v Spink
Mountmellick 18:30 Portlaoise v Kilcavan
SUNDAY
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3
O’Moore Park 14:30 Graiguecullen v Emo
O’Moore Park 16:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s
LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Semi Final
O’Moore Park 13:00 Stradbally v The Heath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Group A Round 1
Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V The Harps
MONDAY
Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Football Championship Preliminary Round 2 – To be drawn after Rd 1
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 3
Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Portarlington
Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 3
Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels
Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group C Round 3
Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Castletown
Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V St Fintan's Mountrath
Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group D Round 3
Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise
