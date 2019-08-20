GAA

This week's Laois GAA fixtures

TUESDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 “B” Football Championship Group D Round 2

Rathleague 19:00 Portlaoise B v O'Dempsey's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 1

Ballyfin 18:30 Ballyfin Gaels v Kilcavan The Rock

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Hurling Championship Group D Round 2

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross v The Harps

 

WEDNESDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “C” FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final

O’Moore Park 19:30 Graiguecullen v Colt

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Final

Crettyard 19:45 Timahoe v St Joseph’s

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Clough Ballacolla 18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Portlaoise

Timahoe 18:30 Park Ratheniska-Timahoe V Abbeyleix St Lazarian's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Castletown

Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V The Harps

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “B” Hurling Championship Group B Round 1

Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V St Fintan's Mountrath

 

THURSDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR “B” FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Final

O’Moore Park 19:30 Errill v Mountmellick

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 2

Crettyard 19:00 Crettyard V St Pauls

 

FRIDAY

 

Laois GAA “TOPCON” Golf Classic in Rathdowney Golf Club

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE INTERMEDIATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Quarter Finals

Mountmellick 19:00 The Rock v Clonaslee St Manmans

Ratheniska 19:00 Annanough v Portlaoise

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 Hurling Championship Group A Round 1

O'Keeffe Park 18:30 Borris in Ossory Kilcotton V Clough-Ballacolla

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 B Hurling Championship Round 2

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manmans Gaels

Mountrath 18:30 St Fintan's Mountrath V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group A Round 2

Tony Byrne Park 18:30 St Joseph's V Ballylinan

Stradbally GAA 18:30 Stradbally Parish Gaels V Ballyfin Gaels

Venue TBC 18:30 Kilcavan The Rock V Castletown

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group B Round 2

Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Mountmellick

O'Dempsey's GAA18:30 O'Dempsey's V Portarlington

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group C Round 2

Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V Na Fianna Og

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise V Clonaslee St Manman's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Football Championship Group D Round 2

Killeshin 18:30 Killeshin V The Harps

Ballyroan 18:30 Ballyroan Abbey V Graiguecullen

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 Development Football Competition Round 2

Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Portlaoise

SATURDAY

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

O’Moore Park 18:00 Arles Killeen v Ballyfin

O’Moore Park 19:30 Courtwood v Ballylinan

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Semi Final

O’Moore Park 16:30 Crettyard v Arles Kilcruise

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE JUNIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

Colt 18:30 The Heath v Camross

Timahoe 18:30 The Harps v Barrowhouse

Stradbally 18:30 Killeshin v Spink

Mountmellick 18:30 Portlaoise v Kilcavan

 

SUNDAY

 

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Round 3

O’Moore Park 14:30 Graiguecullen v Emo

O’Moore Park 16:00 Ballyroan Abbey v St Joseph’s

LAOIS SHOPPING CENTRE SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP Relegation Semi Final

O’Moore Park 13:00 Stradbally v The Heath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-15 “C” Football Championship Group A Round 1

Rathleague 18:30 Portlaoise B V The Harps

 

MONDAY

 

Midlands Park Hotel Under-17 A Football Championship Preliminary Round 2 – To be drawn after Rd 1

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group A Round 3

Clough Ballacolla18:30 Clough-Ballacolla V Portarlington

Pairc Aireil 18:30 Rathdowney Errill V Clonaslee St Manman's

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group B Round 3

Abbeyleix 18:30 Abbeyleix Gaels V Raheen Parish Gaels

Emo 18:30 St Pauls V Borris in Ossory Kilcotton

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group C Round 3

Ballyfin 18:30 Na Fianna V Castletown

Rosenallis GAA 18:30 Rosenallis V St Fintan's Mountrath

Midlands Park Hotel Under-13 A Hurling Championship Group D Round 3

Camross GAA 18:30 Camross V Portlaoise