Laois manager Brennan receives EirGrid 'Manager Moment of the Month' award for July

The Laois hurling manager Eddie Brennan has been awarded the EirGrid 'Manager Moment of the Month' for July having guided the O'Moore hurlers all the way to an All-Ireland quarter-final.

Brennan, an eight-time All-Ireland winner with Kilkenny, took over the reigns of the Laois hurlers in September of 2018 and in his first season in charge guided them to an Allianz league quarter-final, an unbeaten run to claim the Joe McDonagh Cup, the shock of the hurling championship when his Laois side overturned Dublin in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-final to setup an All-Ireland quarter-final against the eventual champions, Tipperary.

EirGrid, the state-owned company that develops and manages the flow of electricity across the land, launched this new award to recognise the Managerial Moments In Time that capture the public’s imagination and light up the All-Ireland Football and Hurling Championships.

The EirGrid Manger Moment In Time will be announced monthly with each manager being awarded a high-end sports watch. At the end of the season, one moment will be named the EirGrid Manager Moment In Time of the year, with the manager being awarded a top of the range LED digital clock and scoreboard to be installed at a club of their choice.

There will be monthly winners for July, August and September with the overall winner being selected from the three-monthly winners.

Brennan was this morning announced as the inaugural winner of the award, claiming the July gong.