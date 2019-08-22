Laois captain Whelan lands U20 football award

EirGrid, the sponsor of the All-Ireland U20 Football Championship, revealed through the ‘EirGrid 20 U20 Awards’ the top 20 players of this year’s competition, and Laois captain Diarmuid Whelan has been included in the list.

The ‘EirGrid 20 U20 Awards’, now in their fifth year, are run by EirGrid to recognise the outstanding talent at this age grade and are selected by the Gaelic Writers Association. EirGrid also named the U20 Player and Manager of the year.

Dublin sharpshooter, Ciaran Archer, was named both Leinster and overall EirGrid U20 Player of the Year, while Cork manager Keith Ricken has been named as Munster and the overall EirGrid U20 Manager of the Year.

Billy O'Loughlin's Laois side made it all the way to the Leinster final where they ultimately lost to Tom Gray's Dublin. Laois defeated the reigning All-Ireland champions, Kildare, in their opening game before going on to record wins against Westmeath (after extra-time) and Meath to reach the decider.

Ballyroan Abbey clubman Whelan was in scorching form on route to the final for the O'Moore men, scoring 28 points in their four championship games and led the front-line admirably.

Congratulations to our Laois U20 Football Captain Diarmuid Whelan Ballyroan Abbey Club on his award and recognition of his great talent. https://t.co/K0I29WaPtQ — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) August 22, 2019

Full list of players below:

EirGrid 20 U20’s

Goalkeepers

1. Josh O'Keeffe (Cork)

2. Oran Burke (Galway)

Defenders

3. Paul Ring (Cork)

4. Peter O'Driscoll (Cork)

5. Maurice Shanley (Cork)

6. Kieran Kennedy (Dublin)

7. Oisin Mullin (Mayo)

8. Conal Grimes (Tyrone)

9. Conor Quinn (Tyrone)

Midfielders

10. Brian Hartnett (Cork)

11. Peadar Ó Cofaigh Byrne (Dublin)

12. Matthias Bairead (Galway)

Forwards

13. Cathal O'Mahony (Cork)

14. Mark Cronin (Cork)

15. Ciaran Archer (Dublin)

16. James Doran (Dublin)

17. Liam Costello (Galway)

18. Darragh Canavan (Tyrone)

19. Sean Óg McAleer (Tyrone)

20. Diarmuid Whelan (Laois)