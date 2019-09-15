Killeshin through to last four with impressive win over Ballylinan

Killeshin are through to the semi-finals of the Laois Senior Football Championship following a seven point victory over Ballylinan in the last of day's quarter-finals at O'Moore Park.

Killeshin 0 - 15

Ballylinan 0 - 8

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final

A brace of frees from David Aston set the game underway in O'Moore Park, giving Killeshin an early two point lead. Ballylinan replied with a Jamie Farrell point to cut the margin back to the minimum.

Killeshin restored their two point lead with a superb point from the outside of Michael Doran's right boot, but Ballylinan brought it back to a point again with a Gary Walsh free 12 minutes in.

Amazingly, that was to be Ballylinan's final score of the half as Killeshin picked up the pace.

Points followed from David Aston (2) and Eoin Lowry to push them four points in front by the 20 minute mark. The next score didn't arrive until the second minute of injury-time, Aston slotting his fifth point of the half to send Killeshin in five points up. 0-7 to 0-2.

Ballylinan looked much improved in the second-half, coming out guns blazing to kick the opening three points of the half. Larry Kealy sent over the first within 30 seconds of the throw-in, followed closely by points from Jamie Farrell and Gary Walsh to bring them to within two of Killeshin.

Eoin Lowry kicked Killeshin's first of the second-half four minutes in, but Ballylinan went back on the attack and narrowed the gap back to two points again with Jamie Farrell's third of the day. Two goal chances followed for Ballylinan, but Jamie Farrell and Larry Kealy's efforts were both turned away by Shane Coakley.

Killeshin found their stride thereafter with Eoin Lowry, David Aston, Adam Deering and Cathal Brennan all splitting the uprights before Ballylinan would score again.

Ciaran Farrell briefly interrupted the Killeshin scoring with a fine point after 48 minutes, but Killeshin pushed on again with Barry Ryan, Evan Lowry and David Aston all on target for the eventual winners.

The final point of the night went Ballylinan's way with Robbie Donoher firing from long range, but Killeshin looked full value for their victory.

***********

*See Tuesday's Leinster Express Sport for full coverage

***********

BALLYLINAN

Scorers: Jamie Farrell 0-3, Gary Walsh 0-2 (frees), Ciaran Farrell, Larry Kealy and Robbie Donoher 0-1 each.

Team: Tom Wright; Cathal Leonard, Conor Behan, Kevin Byrne; Alan Farrell, Richie Ryan, Cathal Fennessy; Seamus Lacey, Jamie Farrell; Oisin Leonard, Ciaran Farrell, Robbie Donoher; Cathail Dunne, Larry Kealy, Gary Walsh. Subs: Ciaran Fennessy for Leonard (40 mins), James Redmond for L Kealy (43 mins), John Kealy for Cathal Fennessy (51 mins), Dermot Leonard for Behan (54 mins).

KILLESHIN

Scorers: David Aston 0-7 (0-5 frees), Eoin Lowry 0-3 (0-1 free), Cathal Brennan, Michael Doran, Evan Lowry, Adam Deering and Barry Ryan 0-1 each.

Team: Shane Coakley; Stephen Attride, Jeremy Mahon, Keelan Galligan; Arnie Mahon, Kevin Ryan, Shane Bolger; Gavin Brennan, Brian Lowry; Evan Lowry, David Aston, Ross Bolger; Eoin Lowry, Cathal Brennan, Michael Doran. Subs: Barry Ryan for K Ryan (Blood sub, 26 mins to HT), Adam Deering for R Bolger (37 mins), Barry Ryan for Galligan (38 mins), Paddy Doyle for Doran (56 mins), Luke Attride for S Bolger (58 mins), James Davis for C Brennan (BC, 60 mins).

REFEREE: Maurice Deegan (Stradbally)