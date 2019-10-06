Dramatic King goal sends Rathdowney-Errill through to county final over Camross

A stunning goal from Ross King on the stroke of full-time swung the result in Rathdowney-Errill's favour as they booked their place in the showpiece decider for the third year running having dethroned the team that defeated them last year, Camross, at O'Moore Park this evening.

Rathdowney-Errill 1 - 15

Camross 0 - 17

Laois Shopping Centre Senior Hurling Championship Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final

The opening-half proved to be a shootout between opposing free-takers Niall Holmes and Mark Kavanagh, the pair accounting for 13 of the 22-point total at the interval.

Camross drew first blood in O'Moore Park, Niall Holmes converting his first free of the day with less than 45 seconds played.

Rathdowney-Errill saw a gaping goal change go abegging in the first minute, a well-worked move between John Keane and Paddy Purcell found Ross King six yards out but his effort uncharacteristically went wide.

They were up and motoring a minute later with Paddy Purcell registering their first point of the day, and then Mark Kavanagh followed up with a free to edge them ahead.

Andrew Collier and Holmes (free) had Camross back level, only for Kavanagh and Joe Fitzpatrick to hit back for Rathdowney-Errill and keep them in the lead.

All-Star nominee Jack Kelly landed a long range point from the half way line for Rathdowney-Errill and more points followed from Kavanagh (2) and corner-back John Purcell. Camross fired back with three Holmes frees to leave two points between them heading into the final ten minutes of the half.

Rathdowney-Errill hit two more before the interval, both Kavanagh frees, while Camross drew back level by half-time with Dean Delaney (2) and Holmes raising white flags to send the sides in level at 11 points apiece.

Just the one point arrived in the opening ten minutes of the second half, Ross King sending over two minutes in.

The next score went Camross' way with Eoin Gaughan drawing them back level, but it was short lived as Rathdowney-Errill replied almost instantly through a Kavanagh free from the terrace sideline.

Niall Holmes hit two points, one from play and one from a free, either side of a Kavanagh point to level the sides at 14 points heading into the final fifteen minutes.

Camross took the lead thanks to a rousing point from substitute Lorcan Burke, and then Craig Carroll doubled their lead with three minutes to go as Camross looked to be shading the contest.

Then, on the stroke of 60 minutes Paddy Purcell played a crossfield ball to Ross King and magic happened. King controlled his heavy touch before turning and unleashing a rocket into the top corner from range as the stand in O'Moore Park erupted.

Two minutes of additional time were played, but Rathdowney-Errill held out to return to the County final in dramatic fashion.

CAMROSS

Scorers: Niall Holmes 0-10 (0-8 frees), Dean Delaney 0-2, Andrew Collier, Eoin Gaughan, Lorcan Burke, Darren Gilmartin and Craig Carroll 0-1 each.

Team: Tadhg Doran; Dwane Palmer, Joe Phelan, Michael Phelan; Gearoid Burke, Andrew Collier, Darrell Dooley; Darren Gilmartin, Craig Carroll; Ciaran Collier, Tomas Burke, Eoin Gaughan; Mark Dowling, Dean Delaney, Niall Holmes. Subs: Oisin Bennett for Dowling (43 mins), Lorcan Burke for Gilmartin (43 mins), Zane Keenan for C Collier (55 mins).

RATHDOWNEY-ERRILL

Scorers: Mark Kavanagh 0-9 (frees), Ross King 1-1, Paddy Purcell, John Purcell, Jack Kelly, Joe Fitzpatrick and Shane Dollard 0-1 each.

Team: Damien Madden; John Purcell, Brian Campion, Jimmy Corrigan; Joe Fitzpatrick, Jack Kelly, Eric Killeen; Shane Dollard, John Keane; James Ryan, Mark Kavanagh, Eoin Bourke; Paddy McCane, Ross King, Paddy Purcell. Subs: Tadgh Dowling for Bourke (HT), Brandon McGinley for Dollard (42 mins), Shane Madden for Dowling (58 mins).

REFEREE: Alan Doheny (Castletown)