Draw made for 2020 Leinster Football Championship
The Laois Senior footballers have learned their opposition for the 2020 Leinster Championship campaign following this morning's draw.
The provincial draw was carried out this morning on RTE Radio 1 and Laois have been drawn to play the winners of the Round 1 clash between Louth and Longford in the Leinster quarter-final.
As Laois reached the semi-finals of the Leinster last year, where they lost to Meath, they were seeded to go straight through to the quarter-final stage alongside the reigning Leinster and All-Ireland champions Dublin, Meath and Kildare.
In a change this year, the semi-final draw will take place following the completion of the quarter-finals.
Leinster Football Championship draw
Round 1:
Carlow v Offaly
Wexford v Wicklow
Louth v Longford
Quarter-finals:
Kildare v Carlow/Offaly
Meath v Wexford/Wicklow
Laois v Louth/Longford
Westmeath v Dublin
