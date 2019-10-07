The Harps in cruise control over Ballyfin to book second successive Senior 'A' final

The Harps can look forward to another Laois Senior ‘A’ county final, as they easily swatted aside the Ballyfn challenge to set up a meeting with high-flying Rosenallis.

The Harps 2-15

Ballyfin 0-11

Laois Shopping Centre Senior 'A' Hurling Championship Semi-Final

Fintan Deegan’s charges couldn’t have dreamed of a better start to the semi-final. From the throw-in, The Harps worked the ball was worked up to Laois senior panellist Michael Lanigan. While his shot stuck the crossbar, Ciaran Comerford made no mistake from the rebound.

Ballyfin didn’t seem deterred though, as Gareth Dunphy slotted over two frees in reply to settle them down quickly.

The four week break that The Harps had were showing in the first half, as they hit four wides in the first ten minutes to keep Ballyfin right there with them.

Nevertheless, they remained in control, and scores from Padraig Delaney, Michael Lanigan (free) and Eoin Clancy put them into a four point advantage.

Ballyfin’s Gareth Dunphy and The Harps’ Michael Lanigan traded scores twice over, before Eoin Clancy and another Lanigan score pushed The Harps further into the clear.

Ballyfin captain David Connolly grabbed the last score of the half, but Ballyfin trailed 0-5 to 1-7 at half-time and it was going to take a huge effort in the second-half to overturn this one.

If that mountain wasn’t big enough as it was, it was made even bigger when Eamon Duff received a red card for an off the ball incident with not even a minute of the second-half elapsed.

Padraig Delaney showed his brilliance by bursting the back of the net down the other end for The Harps, and it looked like lights out for Ballyfin.

Dunphy got a point back for Ballyfin through a free, but two Lanigan efforts along with Padraig Delaney and Ciaran Comerford scores had The Harps sauntering to the finish.

Darragh Connolly hit two lovely points for Ballyfin in between an Eoin Clancy effort for The Harps. Fintan Deegan’s men were rampant now, and a John Brophy point, along with another two Lanigan frees helped them to a ten point victory.

THE HARPS

Scorers: Michael Lanigan 0-7 (0-6 frees), Padraig Delaney 1-2, Ciaran Comerford 1-1, Eoin Clancy 0-3, John Brophy and Padraig Dunne 0-1 each

Team: Peter Walsh; David Doheny, Daniel Comerford, John Prior; Richie Saunders, Pauric Dunne, Gavin Dunne; Eoin Clancy, Barry Dunne; Padraig Delaney, Ciaran Comerford, Michael Lanigan; John Brophy, Brian Clancy, Conor Dunne. Subs: Tommy Moore, Pat Walsh, Evan Deegan, Aaron O’Grady

BALLYFIN

Scorers: Gareth Dunphy 0-7 (0-6 frees), David Connolly and Darragh Connolly 0-2 each

Team: Dermot McGill; Cillian Rowney, Max Connolly, Sean O’Neill; Allan Connolly, Kevin O’Rourke, Brendan O’Neill; David Connolly (C), Eanna Lyons; Gary Hofmeister, Darragh Connolly, James Finn; Gareth Dunphy, Eamon Duff, Louis Duff. Subs: Adam Walsh, Ciaran Rowney, Shane Conroy

REFEREE: John Lalor (Shanahoe)