What you need to know ahead of today's Laois Senior football final

*Our county football final coverage is in association with The Baba's Barbershop

The Laois SFC final takes place today pitting the reigning champions Portlaoise and final debutants Killeshin against each other in search of glory.

Portlaoise are the battle-hardened veterans of the Laois football scene with this being their 13th consecutive final appearance, while for Killeshin this is all unfamiliar territory.

WHEN?

Today, 4pm.

WHERE?

O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

WHO?

Portlaoise and Killeshin.

KEY STATS?

Portlaoise are appearing in their 13th consecutive Laois SFC final. Of their 12 consecutive finals to date, they have captured 11 Delaney Cups. Should they win today it will be their 3rd in-a-row. Last year’s title was their 34th in total.

In Killeshin's 98 year history, this will be their first time to reach the final. Killeshin will be the 29th different team to contest the SFC final, aiming to be the 11th club to win it the first time of asking.

WHAT ARE THE ODDS?

Portlaoise 1/10

Draw 14/1

Killeshin 13/2

TEAM NEWS?

Killeshin look to be at full strength coming into this final where they will look towards the leadership of the likes of Laois captain Stephen Attride and his forward-partner Eoin Lowry, veteran Cathal Brennan as well as the young guns of captain David Aston, Evan Lowry and Adam Deering.

He missed the semi-final through injury, so Portlaoise may be without the services of sharpshooter Paul Cahillane. All-Star nominee and Laois goalkeeper Graham Brody is back involved with the squad after taking the summer off, but whether or not he'll feature is anyone's guess. Bruno McCormack's impact will be a telling factor as The Town have turned to him to dig them out of trouble during this campaign. Again, whether he will start or be sprung from the bench is a decision for Niall Rigney and his management team.

WHO'S THE REFEREE?

Portarlington whistler Brendan McCann will take charge of his first Laois SFC final. He'll be joined by his linesmen, Maurice Deegan (Stradbally) & Clifford Ward (Portarlington), while Des Cooney (St Joseph’s) will be the Sideline Official.

McCann’s umpires will be Kevin McCann, Declan McCann, Paul Sweeney, Dean Maher.

ROUTES TO THE FINAL

Portlaoise:

Round 1: Portlaoise 2-18 Ballylinan 0-11

Round 2: Portlaoise 1-13 Courtwood 1-7

Quarter-Final: Portlaoise 1-9 St Joseph’s 1-6

Semi-Final: Portlaoise 1-13 Portarlington 1-11

Killeshin:

Round 1: Killeshin 3-14 Stradbally 2-6

Round 2: Killeshin 1-13 Arles-Killeen 0-15

Quarter-Final: Killeshin 0-15 Ballylinan 0-8

Semi-Final: Killeshin 2-8 Ballyfin 1-11

Semi-Final REPLAY: Killeshin 0-17 Ballyfin 1-10



