GAA
This week's Laois GAA Fixtures
WEDNESDAY
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:45 Portlaoise v Portarlington
FRIDAY
Laois Shopping Centre U20 'B' Football Championship Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)
Stradbally 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Na Fianna Og
SATURDAY
U16 Football – Fr Manning Cup Semi Finals
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Final
O’Moore Park (tbc) 14:30 Camross v Raheen Parish Gaels
Laois Shopping Centre U20 'B' Football Championship Playoff (Extra time if necessary)
Crettyard 14:00 Spink Park Ratheniska v Killeshin
SUNDAY
AIB Leinster Club SHC Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary & Winner on the Day Regulations)
Netwatch Cullen Park 13:30 St Mullins (Carlow) v Rathdowney Errill (Laois)
AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Final
Donaghmore-Ashbourne 12.30 St Rynagh's (Offaly) v Camross (Laois)
MONDAY
Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hulring Championship Shield Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown
