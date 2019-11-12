GAA

This week's Laois GAA Fixtures

Express Sport Reporter

Reporter:

Express Sport Reporter

Email:

sport@leinsterexpress.ie

This week's Laois GAA Fixtures

WEDNESDAY

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Football Championship Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)

LOETB CoE 19:45 Portlaoise v Portarlington

 

FRIDAY

 

Laois Shopping Centre U20 'B' Football Championship Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)

Stradbally 19:15 Clonaslee St Manmans v Na Fianna Og

SATURDAY

U16 Football – Fr Manning Cup Semi Finals

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hurling Championship Final

O’Moore Park (tbc) 14:30 Camross v Raheen Parish Gaels

Laois Shopping Centre U20 'B' Football Championship Playoff (Extra time if necessary)

Crettyard 14:00 Spink Park Ratheniska v Killeshin

 

SUNDAY

 

AIB Leinster Club SHC Semi Finals (Extra time if necessary & Winner on the Day Regulations)

Netwatch Cullen Park 13:30 St Mullins (Carlow) v Rathdowney Errill (Laois)

AIB Leinster Intermediate Club Camogie Championship Final

Donaghmore-Ashbourne 12.30 St Rynagh's (Offaly) v Camross (Laois)

 

MONDAY

 

Laois Shopping Centre U20 Hulring Championship Shield Semi-Final (Extra time if necessary)
LOETB CoE 19:30 Rathdowney Errill v Castletown