Laois GAA re-name O’Moore Park in new sponsorship deal

Laois GAA have announced that the county grounds, O’Moore Park, is to be renamed as part of a new sponsorship extension.

Long term sponsors of Laois GAA, MW Hire, have bought the naming rights to O’Moore Park in a move that will see the ground renamed MW Hire O’Moore Park.

Matty Walsh, Managing Director of MW Hire, has been the primary sponsor of Laois GAA teams for the last decade and this latest move is an extension to their ongoing deal.

Chairperson of Laois GAA, Peter O’Neill was delighted to announce an extension to their partnership with MW Hire which has been in place for the past ten years and has greatly benefited GAA players in Laois across both codes. Age grades, including our very successful talent academies.

*Laois GAA Chairman Peter O'Neill and MD of MW Hire Matty Walsh

“We are delighted that Matty Walsh MW Hire Group has agreed to extend his sponsorship to include the naming rights for O ‘Moore Park stadium”, said O’Neill.

“The stadium is now one of the leading stadiums in the country after Croke Park, both for high profile games and games which get live and deferred TV coverage by RTE, SKY, TG4 and Eir Sport.

“The stadium has a maximum capacity of 22,000, of which 6,500 are seated, floodlighting, to a standard for televised hurling games, now means the number of high profile games in the stadium has increased further.

“This alliance will help to enhance and develop facilities in MW Hire O ‘Moore Park into the future. Thanks to MW Hire Group’s sponsorship, we will be able to invest in the betterment of the association in Laois, providing a higher class of facilities and maintaining them to a proper standard at the stadium, something that every club in the county and beyond will benefit from.”

Matty Walsh, MD of MW Hire Group, said: “MW Hire Group are delighted to, not only continue but, expand our sponsorship deal with Laois GAA to include naming rights to O ‘Moore Park which is a ground associated with many famous days in the history of the GAA.

“It has been a great experience for MW Hire Group to be involved with Laois GAA for the past 10 years and a privilege to be able to positively contribute to the development of both codes in the county at all levels.

“We look forward to continued success for Laois GAA in “MW Hire O ‘Moore Park” and further afield.”