GAA
Laois Ladies National Football League fixtures for 2020 announced
The 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures have been announced.
The Laois Ladies under the new mentorship of former Laois footballer and current Games Development Administrator with Laois GAA, Donie Brennan, will compete in Division 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League alongside Fermanagh, Kildare, Wicklow, Longford, Down, Roscommon and Sligo.
2019 was a tough year for the Laois Ladies and manager Kevin Doogue, but with the new season comes a fresh slate for the new regime where they'll look to put the previous year behind them.
Laois will have four of their seven fixtures on home soil with away trips to Roscommon, Kildare and Sligo.
The full list of fixtures can be viewed below:
2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3
Round 1: January 26 2020
Fermanagh v Kildare
Laois v Wicklow
Longford v Down
Roscommon v Sligo
Round 2: February 2 2020
Down v Fermanagh
Kildare v Sligo
Roscommon v Laois
Wicklow v Longford
Round 3: February 9 2020
Fermanagh v Roscommon
Kildare v Wicklow
Laois v Longford
Sligo v Down
Round 4: February 23 2020
Down v Roscommon
Longford v Fermanagh
Kildare v Laois
Wicklow v Sligo
Round 5: March 8 2020
Down v Wicklow
Laois v Fermanagh
Roscommon v Kildare
Sligo v Longford
Round 6: March 22 2020
Fermanagh v Sligo
Kildare v Longford
Laois v Down
Wicklow v Roscommon
Round 7: March 29 2020
Down v Kildare
Longford v Roscommon
Sligo v Laois
Wicklow v Fermanagh
Relegation/Playoff Dates:
April 4/5
April 11/12
Final:
April 18/19
