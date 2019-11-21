Laois Ladies National Football League fixtures for 2020 announced

The 2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League fixtures have been announced.

The Laois Ladies under the new mentorship of former Laois footballer and current Games Development Administrator with Laois GAA, Donie Brennan, will compete in Division 3 of the Lidl Ladies National Football League alongside Fermanagh, Kildare, Wicklow, Longford, Down, Roscommon and Sligo.

2019 was a tough year for the Laois Ladies and manager Kevin Doogue, but with the new season comes a fresh slate for the new regime where they'll look to put the previous year behind them.

Laois will have four of their seven fixtures on home soil with away trips to Roscommon, Kildare and Sligo.

The full list of fixtures can be viewed below:

2020 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 3

Round 1: January 26 2020

Fermanagh v Kildare

Laois v Wicklow

Longford v Down

Roscommon v Sligo

Round 2: February 2 2020

Down v Fermanagh

Kildare v Sligo

Roscommon v Laois

Wicklow v Longford

Round 3: February 9 2020

Fermanagh v Roscommon

Kildare v Wicklow

Laois v Longford

Sligo v Down

Round 4: February 23 2020

Down v Roscommon

Longford v Fermanagh

Kildare v Laois

Wicklow v Sligo

Round 5: March 8 2020

Down v Wicklow

Laois v Fermanagh

Roscommon v Kildare

Sligo v Longford

Round 6: March 22 2020

Fermanagh v Sligo

Kildare v Longford

Laois v Down

Wicklow v Roscommon

Round 7: March 29 2020

Down v Kildare

Longford v Roscommon

Sligo v Laois

Wicklow v Fermanagh

Relegation/Playoff Dates:

April 4/5

April 11/12

Final:

April 18/19