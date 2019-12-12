Knockbeg College footballers undone by PDLS Bagenalstown in Carlow Schools League final

On a cold night in Carlow IT, Knockbeg College faced a strong team in the shape of Pres De La Salle, Bagnelstown in the Carlow Schools ‘A’ final.

Pres De La Salle, Bagenalstown 3 - 12

Knockbeg College 3 - 6

Carlow Schools Football League Final

The game started with PDLS starting the brighter, racking up 1-3 before Knockbeg finally awoke.

A fine kick pass by Ciaran Burke found its way through the PDLS defence to Alex Mackey who slotted it past the on-rushing goalkeeper to set them away. As quick as the game had been restarted, Mackey found himself in a similar position and once again made no mistake in finding the back of the net.

PDLS once again took control of the game and they soon got their second goal. It wasn’t until near the end of the first half that Knockbeg College would get the scoreboard moving again, this time Fionn Begin scoring two frees along with a fine effort from Ross Bolger to narrow the Knockbeg deficit going in at the interval. The half finished with PDLS leading 2-7 to 2-3.

Knockbeg restarted the better of the two sides in the second half with Robert Bulmer splitting the posts with a fine effort after the midfield partnership of Ian Shanahan and Ciaran Burke had won the throw-up.

Paddy Regan followed up Bulmer's effort by raising a white flag for himself to leave it 2-7 to 2-5 in favour of PDLS but, after this early push, PDLS had gained back their form from the first half to keep the scoreboard ticking over - all the while keeping Knockbeg at arm's length.

Coming towards the end of the game Ciaran Burke increased his tally, once again putting the ball over the bar. A late goal from Cormac O’Brien gave hope to Knockbeg, but PDLS soon extinguished that hope getting their third goal of the match and along with some late frees as the game drew to an end, they ran out 3-12 to 3-6 winners.

KNOCKBEG COLLEGE

Team: Craig Doyle (Graiguecullen); Jamie Kelly (St Joseph’s), Conor Donlon (Annanough), Adam Fennelly (Tinryland), Shane Buggy (Eire Og), Ben Crotty (Eire Og), David McDonald (Killeshin), Ian Shanahan (St Joseph’s), Ciaran Burke (Crettyard), Fionn Bergin (Grangenolvin), Ross Bolger (Killeshin), Bryan McMahon (Palatine), Alex Mackey (St. Laurence’s), Paddy Regan (Tinryland), Dylan Doyle (Clonmore). Subs: Cormac O’Brien (Tinryland), Robert Bulmer (Clonmore), Orrie Doran (Killeshin), Eoin Fitzpatrick (Killeshin), Oisin Byrne (Arles-Killeen), TJ Burke (Barrowhouse).