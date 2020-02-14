Brennan names Laois team for league tie with Clare

Laois manager Eddie Brennan has named his team for Sunday's Allianz National Hurling League test against Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Following a week break, the Laois hurlers are back in Division 1 action this weekend when they face off with a Clare side looking to maintain their 100% start. Brian Lohan's team are two from two in the campaign so far having defeated Carlow by 16-points and then Wexford narrowly last weekend.

In contrast, Laois have recorded two losses in their opening fixtures. Davy Fitzgerald's Wexford ultimately finished 11-points clear despite Brennan's men trailing by just two at the break, and Dublin avenged last summer's shock with a 7-point win at Parnell Park.

Brennan has shuffled his deck for this weekend's game at Cusack Park. Clough-Ballacolla's Diarmuid Conway impressed on his league debut against Dublin and replaces Liam Senior at corner-back, while Frank Flanagan comes in at full-back with Ryan Mullaney shifting to his more familiar centre-back role.

Borris-Kilcotton's Colm Stapleton enters at midfield to partner Fiachra C Fennell, and the only personnel change to the forward unit from the Dublin game is Colt's James Keyes replacing Aaron Dunphy.

Clare have yet to name their team but will be without captain John Conlon due to his red card against Wexford last time out.

Throw-in at Cusack Park, Ennis is 2pm and deferred coverage of the game will be broadcast on TG4 on Sunday evening.

LAOIS

Team: Enda Rowland (Abbeyleix); Diarmuid Conway (Clough-Ballacolla), Frank Flanagan (Portlaoise), Donncha Hartnett (Mountmellick); Padraig Delaney (The Harps), Ryan Mullaney (Castletown), Ciaran McEvoy (Portlaoise); Colm Stapleton (Borris-Kilcotton), Fiachra C Fennell (Rosenallis); Willie Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), James Ryan (Rathdowney-Errill), Paddy Purcell (Rathdowney-Errill); Ross King (Rathdowney-Errill), Stephen Bergin (Clough-Ballacolla), James Keyes (Colt).