Game off - Storm Dennis postpones Laois U-20s Leinster quarter-final with Westmeath

The Laois U-20's Leinster Football Championship quarter-final against Westmeath today has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The game was due to take place in MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise at 2pm and the call to postpone the fixture was made 15 minutes before the scheduled throw-in by the referee, despite the venue passing a pitch inspection at 12pm.

Like Storm Ciara last weekend, Storm Dennis has wreaked havoc with sporting fixtures. The Division 1 NHL clash between Limerick and Waterford down to be played this evening has been moved to tomorrow, while Offaly's meeting with Antrim on Sunday is off.

Elsewhere in the U-20 CHampionship, all four Ulster games have been postponed and the Connacht semi-final between Leitrim and Galway is also off.