Game off - Storm Dennis postpones Laois U-20s Leinster quarter-final with Westmeath

The Laois U-20's Leinster Football Championship quarter-final against Westmeath today has been called off due to an unplayable pitch.

The game was due to take place in MW Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise at 2pm and the call to postpone the fixture was made 15 minutes before the scheduled throw-in by the referee, despite the venue passing a pitch inspection at 12pm.

Like Storm Ciara last weekend, Storm Dennis has wreaked havoc with sporting fixtures. The Division 1 NHL clash between Limerick and Waterford down to be played this evening has been moved to tomorrow, while Offaly's meeting with Antrim on Sunday is off.

Elsewhere in the U-20 CHampionship, all four Ulster games have been postponed and the Connacht semi-final between Leitrim and Galway is also off.

Unfortunately the u20 match has now been called off by the referee — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) February 15, 2020

MATCH RESCHEDULED: The Allianz Hurling League Division 1 clash between @LimerickCLG and @WaterfordGAA scheduled for 7pm this evening has been moved to 2pm tomorrow in the LIT Gaelic Grounds #GAA #AllianzLeagues — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 15, 2020

MATCH OFF: Sunday's Allianz Hurling League Division 2A match between @Offaly_GAA and @AontroimGAA has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions #AllianzLeagues — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 15, 2020

MATCH OFF: Tomorrow's Allianz Hurling League Division 3B match between @FermanaghGAA and @sligogaa has been postponed due to the adverse weather conditions. CCCC will confirm re-fixture details early next week. #AllianzLeagues #GAA — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 15, 2020