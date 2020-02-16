GAA

GAA Fixture Update: Laois hurlers league showdown with Clare to be broadcast live

Storm Dennis continues to batter the country with high winds and wet weather, but the goods news for Laois supporters is that all three of today's inter-county games go ahead.

Having fallen victim to Storm Ciara last weekend, the Laois footballers will host Cavan at MW Hire O'Moore Park today at 2pm with the venue passing a pitch inspection this morning.

The Laois hurlers Round 3 clash with Clare at Cusack Park, Ennis has also got the green light to go ahead today. The Galway and Tipperary game had been picked for live coverage on TG4 but as that game has been cancelled due to high winds, the meeting of Laois and Clare will now be televised live with coverage starting at 1.30pm.

The Laois Ladies NFL tie with Longford which was postponed last weekend and originally fixed for McCann Park, Portarlington has been moved to Heywood CS with throw-in at 2pm.