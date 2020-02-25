Local sporting community come together to host mental health initiative

A Laois GAA Club, Camogie Club, Ladies Gaelic Football Club and a local primary school have combined forces to raise mental health awareness in their locality.

O’Dempsey's GAA in collaboration with Banríon Gaels Camogie Club, St Conleths LGFC and Scoil Naomh Eoin will host accredited QPR training on Saturday 21st March 2020 in their clubhouse.

The first of its kind in Killenard, this new initiative is aimed at raising awareness and identifying mental health issues in the community. QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer) is a life skill that everyone should have which helps determine if someone may be suicidal and how to act, what to say, what not to say and how to offer the support they need.

The training is open to all adults (over 18), and in particular, the aim is to have as many coaches, teachers, players and mentors in the community trained in QPR so that they can be proactive in reaching out to people in need and know how to help if a friend, teammate, pupil, neighbour or even stranger reaches out to them for help.

Delivered by Ray Cullen from the Talk to Tom charity (www.talktotom.ie), the QPR training is akin to CPR as it literally saves lives.

Attendees do not need to be a member of any of the clubs and the €10 charge is a donation to the Talk to Tom charity. Taking place from 10am until 4pm on Saturday 21st March, lunch will be provided and everyone is encouraged to attend.



Bookings can be made via this LINK