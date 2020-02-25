GAA
WATCH: Highlights of the Laois U-20s semi-final win over Kildare
The Laois U-20 footballers booked their place in the Leinster final for the second successive year on Friday night last, defeating Gay Campbell's Kildare by six points in a robust performance.
Laois now return to the Leinster final on Friday week, March 6th, for a 7.30pm throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow, where another showdown with Tom Gray's Dublin awaits.
A first half goal from Portlaoise's Damon Larkin pushed Laois into a lead they wouldn't relinquish, their dogged defence coming out trumps against a Kildare forward unit devoid of options in what was a low-scoring affair at O'Moore Park.
For those unable to attend or unwilling to brave the weather for the game, the GAANOW service has highlights below:
On Friday, @CLGLaois proved too strong in the @EirGrid GAA U20 Football Championship as they overcame Kildare 1-07 to 0-4! GAANOW have the highlights here. #EirGridGAA pic.twitter.com/uUmvoXy7sU— The GAA (@officialgaa) February 25, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on