FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as the Laois U-20s take on Dublin in the Leinster Final

Laois and Dublin face off in the Leinster U-20 Football Championship final this evening at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.

These two sides met in the decider last summer where Tom Gray's Dublin ultimately ran out 13-point victors over Billy O'Loughlin's Laois. However, the Dublin team features just one survivor from the 2019 final at O'Connor Park, Tullamore in Ciaran Archer - scorer of 3-8 in that final.

Laois, on the other hand, boast nine players in their starting team from that day in Tullamore as well as a handful more from the bench. Dublin come into the game as the 1/5 favourites, but Eddie Kinsella's men have silverware in their sights.

Throw-in at Netwatch Cullen Park is 7.30pm and you can follow the game as it happens below: