UPDATE: Laois community's GAA, LGFA and soccer clubs suspend activity due to Covid-19 concerns

Following on from yesterday's news that Killeshin GAA club suspended all club activities after players came in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case, Killeshin LGFA and Killeshin FC soccer club have also moved to pause all activities.

Killeshin GAA club released a statement on Thursday evening explaining that they are suspending all club activities for 10 days after players came in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case during a challenge game earlier this week.

Now, Killeshin Ladies have also released a statement stating that they too have suspended all activities until July 27 as a precautionary measure, meaning that their opening game of the Laois LGFA Junior Championship against The Heath due to be played tomorrow, Saturday, has been cancelled.

In a statement released through the Laois LGFA social media channel, the club said:

"Following on from last nights club meeting Killeshin LGFA would like to let you know as a precautionary measure we have decided to press pause on all club activities until Monday July 27th.

"This is a precautionary measure, as one of our men's club teams has been in contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for COVID-19.

"We in Killeshin LGFA feel it sensible and prudent to temporarily close our grounds and suspend both underage and adult group activities. We understand that anyone identified by public health authorities as a close contact will be tested for COVID-19.

We will keep you posted on resumption of activities, and we remind you to respect the privacy of all involved."

Laois LGFA commended the Killeshin Ladies for "stepping up when a suspected Covid case crossed their paths" and continued that the "right steps are being taken and we’re proud of the way the club have stepped up and took this decision."

"We hope all in Killeshin are safe and well and we look forward to seeing ye back on the pitch soon," they finished.

The scaling down of sporting action in the area continued with the announcement that the local soccer club, Killeshin FC, have suspended matches and training until further notice.

"Some players who attended our adult training on Tue 16th July played a Gaelic Football match on Mon 15th July and an opposing player has since tested positive for Covid 19.

"While current protocol does not require us to take this measure our clubs executive committee have decided it is prudent to take this precautionary measure to safeguard our members and families at this time.

"We wish to stress that there are no confirmed cases or reported suspected cases of Covid 19 locally. We will update members in the coming days. Thanks for your cooperation."