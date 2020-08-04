Laois Ladies football club suspend club activity

Timahoe Ladies football club have moved to suspend all club activity in the wake of both the Park Ratheniska and Timahoe clubs calling a halt to their action yesterday following confirmation that one of their players had contracted the Covid-19 virus.

In a statement issued earlier today, Timahoe Ladies football club commented;

"Timahoe Ladies Football Club want to advise clubs as a precautionary measure we have decided to temporarily suspend all club activities until further notice. We have been made aware that a member has been in close contact with another player who has since tested positive for Covid-19."

"All precautions are being taken in line with the LGFA and Public Health recommendations. We will keep you posted on resumption of activities. Thank You."



Park Ratheniska and Timahoe play under the same umbrella in hurling but separately in football and so the net is fairly wide when it comes to people who may have had close contact with the confirmed case.

Timahoe were due to play Crettyard in the Intermediate football championship this Thursday but that has been re-scheduled for Monday evening, as has Park Ratheniska's Junior football meeting with Castletown.

Ratheniska was also due to host the Intermediate football championship game between Portlaoise and O'Dempseys but that will also now be moved away from the venue.