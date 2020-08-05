Confirmed: Laois GAA to live stream Senior Football Championship games after successful debut weekend

Laois GAA has confirmed that they will live stream all of this week's Senior Football Championship Round 1 games following a successful debut week for their streaming service.

Almost 2,000 people logged on to watch the four opening games of the Senior Hurling Championship last week, boasting viewers from almost every county in Ireland and as far away as Mumbai.

"With so many Laois people living abroad it really was an amazing feeling to hear from these people who thanked us for the service and logged in to watch their friends, family and neighbours play," said Laois GAA PRO, Paul Dargan.

"We had people from Portugal, USA, Finland, Denmark, Australia, Abu Dhabi to name but a few countries that were logged on.

"We worked for days on end with John Moynihan from All Rounder Sports in the build up to the streaming and were thrilled with the service.

"We offered a live support email address to deal with issues of people logging on. We helped in every way possible to assist anyone with any issues such as connectivity, people using old email address they didn't have access to anymore, advising where someone needed to connect directly from phone to TV with HDMI cable." he said.

Football action returns to MW Hire O'Moore Park this week with the Laois SFC kicking-off on Thursday evening with the clash of Ballyroan Abbey and St Joseph's, followed by a further seven games across the weekend.

Killeshin native Killian Whelan will once again spearhead the commentary duties with some surprise guest analysts lined up as the Laois championships are set to reach near and far for the second week in a row.

Games are priced at €5 and can be purchased HERE.

FIXTURES

THURSDAY

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

O'Moore Park 19:15pm; Ballyroan-Abbey v St Joseph's

FRIDAY

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

O'Moore Park 19:15; Arles Killeen v Graiguecullen

SATURDAY

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

O'Moore Park 16:30; Portlaoise v Ballylinan

O'Moore Park 19:00; Courtwood v O'Dempseys

SUNDAY

SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP

O'Moore Park 11:30; Emo v Killeshin

O'Moore Park 14:00; Portarlington v Stradbally

O'Moore Park 16:30; Ballyfin v Rosenallis

O'Moore Park 19:00; Arles Kilcruise v The Heath