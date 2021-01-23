Camross GAA break with 'tradition' due to Covid-19

Gaelic games stronghold Camross GAA says Covid-19 has forced it to break with tradition for the holding of its key meeting.

Like thousands of other groups around Ireland, the club says that it is unable to hold a “traditional” AGM for the 2020 season

However, plan B is in place thanks to techology.

"The current Executive Committee have decided to hold an “on-line” AGM on Sunday, January 24 2021 at 2 pm," it said.

To attend the AGM, members were required to submit their e-mail address to the club secretary by e-mail on/before Wednesday 13th January 2021.

Meanwhile, the Club's Juvenile Committee is seeking names of those interested in becoming managers/mentors of our Juvenile Teams (from U7 to U17/Minor) for the upcoming 2021 season. If interested please contact Sean 0876259905 /Tadhg 0879162730 or any committee member on or before January 31.

The club also praised coaches who recently completed a certificate for 'Autism in Sport' Workshop which was run by Laois Sports Partnership.

It adds that there will be a number of useful courses being run by Laois GAA and Laois Sports Partnership in the coming months.

"We'd really encourage all our personnel looking to get involved with teams and committees to sign up to these," says the club.

Further information to follow but any queries please feel free to contact Tadhg 0879162730 or Sean 0876259905

The club also reminds locals not to forget Camross Gaa Club merchandise is available now at a 50% discount excluding 2021 match jersey.