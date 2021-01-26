Laois GAA announcement on Derek McGrath's role with county hurling minors
Former Waterford boss Derek McGrath has been involved with Laois minor hurlers
Former Waterford hurling boss Derek McGrath is set to stay involved with Laois hurling in 2021.
Laois GAA has announced that the man who guided the Deise to the 2017 All-Ireland final will continue as part of the team guiding the county's minor squad this year.
The management team is lead by Derek Qualter.
The following is being brought forward to County Committee for recommendation as Minor Hurling Management Team for 2021: #laoisgaa pic.twitter.com/VZIW621Dq7— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) January 26, 2021
