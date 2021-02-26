New Laois Gaelic Games fan club 'Laois Gaels' wants your support to build 'One Laois Team'

The ‘Laois Gaels’ supporters association officially launched last week with the aims of connecting Laois supporters with their teams and re-ignite the collective spark of our days of old.

The new group says the purpose of ‘Laois Gaels’ is to work alongside the county board to raise funds and support for our teams and players to ensure they can perform to their maximum potential. The association will provide support to all teams from Laois development squads to senior teams in all codes.

One of the aims of Laois Gaels through the funds it raises is to launch a welfare and hardship fund for players. The fund will support players in areas like mental health, bereavement and other areas of support that our players may require.

‘Laois Gaels’ will be replacing Club Laois as the main supporter’s association and will be honouring the existing Club Laois members and upgrading them to Laois Gael membership free of charge. The memberships will be valid until December 31 on the given year.

‘Laois Gaels’ will cater for young and old and will have specific benefits for Laois businesses to connect our county teams with local SME’s in a mutual support relationship.

The man behind 'Laois Gaels', Bryan Breen, is well known in Laois GAA circles and has been working and will continue to work with our men's senior football team for the coming season. Bryan was also central on the team that led the 'Do It For Dan' campaign which saw over €3 million raised for local Laois boy Dan Donoher for life saving treatment. Bryan has also assembled an enthusiastic group working alongside him, all of whom are also very well known as long serving contributors to Laois GAA.

Working with Laois Gaels alongside Bryan is Oonagh Maher. Oonagh is Chairperson of Clough/Ballacolla GAA Club having served on the committee for a number of years and is also a member of the Laois GAA PR Committee since 2019.

Paul Dargan is the current PRO for Laois GAA and a man most people know for capturing the stunning photographs for Laois GAA for the past number of years.

A graphic designer, photographer, former All Ireland Irish Dancing champion and most of all a passionate Laois man.

Also supporting in the development of the association is former Laois footballer MJ Tierney. MJ is assisting the team as an advisor in Marketing.

MJ works as European Head of Marketing for Circle K and worked on the ‘Do It For Dan’ campaign with Bryan also. MORE BELOW PICTURE.



Another former Laois star who is working with Bryan and the team is O’Dempsey’s Leo Turley. Former Laois and O’Dempsey’s footballer Leo has been involved in financial services for 30 years. 20 of those have been spent as a self-employed Mortgage

Broker/Financial Adviser. A qualified GAA, rugby and SAQ level 1 and 2 coach, Leo has spent 20 years in club management in Laois, Meath, Carlow and Kildare.

A Laois senior footballer for 14 years, Leo managed his native O’Dempsey’s to intermediate glory in 2016.

While the sixth member of the group is Rosenallis man Seamus Dooley. He is the owner of JS Dooley Contracting, a general building contractor which was established in 2006 and based in Portlaoise.

Seamus hurled for Laois through the 90s and made 51 appearances at senior level.

Speaking at the launch, Bryan said: “This is an opportunity for everyone to collectively have a hand in meaningful change for

Laois GAA and to stand together as one for the good of everything we hold dear in the Laois GAA community. I am very lucky to have such a fantastic team working with me to help create a sense of engagement and a team of ‘one in it together’ ethos for our Laois teams and our supporters.

“I look forward to what we can deliver in the coming months and years. If there is anyone out there interested in helping or supporting the efforts of Laois Gaels please get in touch. We’re in it together,” he concluded.

For anyone interested in learning more about Laois Gaels you can do so by visiting www.laoisgaels.com or following them on their social channels.

For anyone looking for immediate information or how to support you can contact Bryan directly at Laoisgaels@gmail.com or by calling 085 1177785

MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES

MEMBERSHIP PACKAGES

1. Adult Gael’s membership - €50

What’s included;

● Full welcome pack

● Exclusive offers from local businesses

● Free exclusive competitions for Laois Gaels and a reduced rate off certain fundraising activities.

● Subsidised buses to away matches (*subject to government permitted guidelines on the resumption of intercounty games)

● Laois Gaels appreciation night

2. Junior Gael (under 16) €20

What’s included;

● Full welcome pack

● Automatic entry into our mascot of the day for home games which includes; o 2 complimentary adult tickets

o Picture with the Captain of the day which will be printed and posted free of charge.

● Christmas party (with heavily reduced rates for Laois Gael members)

● Easter camp (with heavily reduced rates for Laois Gael members) (*this will be subject to government permitted guidelines at given period)

3. ‘Partners of Laois Gaels (Business membership) €100

What’s included;

● Full welcome pack which will also include a larger membership sticker for business window

● Laois Gaels will advertise exclusive offers to Laois Gael members on social media channels



What is in the welcome pack.

● Hat with Laois Gaels branding.

● Snood Laois Gaels branding.

● Car sticker with current year.

● Membership card this is also your passageway to exclusive offers and competitions which will be ran throughout the year

Social media

Twitter: @laoisgaels

Facebook: @laoisgaels

Instagram: @laoisgaels

www.laoisgaels.com

Email: laoisgaels@gmail.com

Phone: 085 1177785