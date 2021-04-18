WATCH Is Zach Tuohy latest AFL score straight off the Portlaoise GAA training ground?
Zach Tuohy stars again for Geelong
Portlaoise man Zach Tuohy stared in another win for his Aussie Rules club Geelong Cats in their win over North Melbourne down under.
The score was reminiscent of a classic Portlaoise GAA pass and move point that has graced many a county championship game in recent years. Watch the tweet and see what you think.
Tuoh good!— Geelong Cats (@GeelongCats) April 18, 2021
#AFLCatsNorth #GeelongStrong pic.twitter.com/n0JUyAWgr1
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on